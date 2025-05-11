CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested a 44-year-old man following a deadly shooting in north Charlotte on Thursday.

Police began investigating a homicide on the 1100 block of West Sugar Creek Road Thursday evening.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Jahquell Villegas.

Police continued the investigation and, with help from the community, identified the suspect as 44-year-old Terry Johson.

CMPD identifies victim, suspect in north Charlotte shooting

On Friday morning, police arrested Johnson and charged him with murder.

Court documents say the shooting began with an altercation in a parking lot. Then, a 911 caller heard a gunshot. The suspect then fled the scene on an electric bike and dropped off the vehicle and bloodied clothes at the home of a woman who knew him as “Poo.”

The woman called 911, court documents say, and spoke with detectives and identified the man who dropped the clothes off as the suspect.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask that anyone with information call 704-432-8477.

