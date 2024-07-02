2024 Fourth of July fireworks and festivities in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — If you’re ready to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and family-friendly festivities, here’s a list of events to help you enjoy a fun and patriotic Fourth of July around Charlotte.

Before heading out, check the event websites below for the most up-to-date information in case of bad weather.

July 3

Cherryville’s Independence Day Celebration — Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at Rudisill Stadium and include live music, food and fireworks. Admission is free. Link

Independence Day Celebration in Fort Mill — Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at the Fort Mill Amphitheater and Walter Elisha Park and include live music, food trucks, children’s activities and fireworks. Admission is free. Link

Rockin’ Stars and Stripes Spectacular in Lancaster — Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. at Buford Recreation Center and include live music, food trucks, a kids play zone and fireworks. Admission is free. Link

Fireworks and Field of Flags Celebration in Mooresville — The Field of Flags will be on display through Friday at the Lowe’s YMCA. The celebration begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and will feature live music, food trucks and fireworks. Admission is free. Flags can be purchased online here or at the site. Link

Town of Troutman Independence Day Festival and Fireworks — Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. at the Iredell County Fairgrounds. There will be live music, food trucks, bounce houses, and fireworks. Admission is free. Link

July 3-4

Harrisburg July Fourth Celebration — The event will be held over two days at Harrisburg Park and include live music, rides, food, and fireworks. Admission is free. There will be a cost for some rides. Link

Town of Matthews Independence Day Celebration — The fireworks show will be on Wednesday at 9 p.m. at the SportsPlex. The Independence Day Celebration will be held from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Thursday at Stumptown Park and include live music, food trucks, and activities for kids. Admission is free. Link

Fourth of July Celebration at the Whitewater Center — Festivities will span two days and include live music, races, and multiple yoga practices. Admission is free. Parking cost $12. There will not be fireworks. Link

July 4

Baxter Village / Fort Mill Fourth of July Parade — The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. To view it, line the parade route starting in front of Killington’s Restaurant and south eight blocks to Sutton Road. Link

Red, White & Belmont — The City of Belmont will host a celebration featuring live music and fireworks beginning at 6 p.m. in the Upper Field at Stowe Park. Admission is free. Link

Birkdale Village Fourth of July Celebration — The bike parade begins at 11 a.m. followed by a block party with face painting, balloon twisters, and magicians. Link

Town of Dallas July Fourth Celebration — The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Cloninger Park and includes live music, food trucks and fireworks. Admission is free. Link

Davidson July Fourth Parade — The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. on South Street and travels to Main Street. There will be no fireworks, but a concert will be held on The Green at 6 p.m. Link

City of Gastonia’s Fourth of July Celebration — Festivities begin at 5 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Pavilion and include family entertainment, food trucks and fireworks. Admission is free. Link

Town of Indian Trail July Fourth Parade — The parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m., beginning at Post Office Drive. Parade floats will travel one mile down Indian Trail Road to Old Monroe Road, where the parade will conclude. Link

Kings Mountain’s Revolutionary Fourth — The event begins at 6 p.m. at Deal Park Walking Track and includes a parade around the track, inflatables, and music. Link

Lake Wylie Firework Show — Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. by the Buster Boyd Bridge. Best viewing spots include the Buster Boyd Bridge Boat Landing, Papa Doc’s, Rey Azteca, Lake Wylie Pizza, and Bagel Boat. Link

Lincolnton Parade and Fireworks Celebration — Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. on East Main at Academy. The parade begins at 8:30 p.m. and rolls from Cedar Street to North Aspen and ends at Skip Lawing Drive at Lincolnton High School. Link

City of Monroe Fourth of July Celebration — Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Main Street and include live music, bounce houses and food vendors. Link

Mooresville Stars and Stripes on Main Parade — The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street. Set up your chairs and blankets along Main Street from Iredell to McLelland Avenue. Link

Rock Hill Fourth of July Celebration — Festivities begin at 12 p.m. on Main Street and include live music, inflatables, food trucks, and fireworks. Admission is free. Link

Town of Stanley’s Fourth of July Fireworks — Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at Harper Park. Link

Town of Waxhaw Independence Day Parade — The parade begins at 10 a.m. in downtown Waxhaw. Link

City of York Fourth of July Celebration — Family-friendly entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. at York Middle School. Admission is free. Link

July 4-6

Tega Cay’s Fourth of July Celebration — This 3-day celebration includes parades (land and boat), a concert, and other festivities. Fireworks will be on Thursday. Link

Other places to see fireworks

Carowinds Star-Spangled Nights Fireworks Spectacular — The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Park admission applies. Link

The Charlotte Knights will have fireworks following the games against Jacksonville on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Truist Field. Link

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will have fireworks following the games against Fayetteville on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Atrium Health Ballpark. Link

