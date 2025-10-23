2025 Big 22 Finalists: Ashbrook LB Caleb Gordon

GASTONIA, N.C. — As we highlight our Big 22 finalists, Channel 9’s Phil Orban is highlighting the story of one player who started from the bottom.

Linebacker Caleb Gordon didn’t win any games in his first season of high school football. After transferring to Ashbrook, Gordon is now playing with an elite defense that has helped the Green Wave go 8-0 so far this season.

“It is crazy, but we are ready for it. We’re not trying to shy away from it. We know it’s going to be our last one or last season last shot, but we going to give it everything we got,” Gordon said on a possible run this season.

The future for Gordon remains up in the air after he decommitted from Arkansas after a coaching change.

