2025 Big 22 Finalists: South Pointe QB/S J’Zavien Currence

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Channel 9 is just weeks away from naming the Big 22 Player of the Year, and we’re sharing the stories of each player.

J’Zavien Currence, a South Pointe Stallion, showcasing his versatility by playing both quarterback and defensive back.

Currence, who is committed to play at the University of South Carolina next season, has been instrumental in South Pointe’s pursuit of a state championship.

“I always knew that whatever the team needed me to do, if it was safety, if it was corner, if it was receiver, even if it was running back, even if you needed me to block, I’d do it,” Currence said.

Currence’s adaptability on the field is complemented by his close friendship with Anthony Baxter, who anchors the offensive line for the Stallions.

Both players have been friends since middle school and are set to continue their football journey together at the University of South Carolina.

“When I have my kids, he’s going to be Uncle Squirt, no doubt about it,” Baxter said, underscoring the strong bond between the two players. “He’s my brother, if you ask me, not blood-related but family.”

>> In the video at the top of the page, watch Orban’s full interview with Currence.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers QB Bryce Young considered day to day after ankle sprain)

Panthers QB Bryce Young considered day to day after ankle sprain

©2025 Cox Media Group