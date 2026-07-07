Deputies find cocaine during stop of van on I-40 near Statesville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was arrested on felony drug charges after deputies allegedly found cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Lt. C. Stone stopped a Dodge Caravan traveling westbound on I-40 on July 6 when the driver, 61-year-old Adrienne Blowe Shea, appeared unusually nervous.

Deputies said Shea briefly pulled a white rock-like substance from her pocket, claimed it was chewing gum, and quickly put it back.

Based on his training and experience, the deputy suspected the substance was cocaine.

A subsequent search led to the seizure of approximately 1.61 grams of suspected cocaine.

Shea was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and felony possession of cocaine.

She was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center, where she was given a $3,000 secured bond.

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