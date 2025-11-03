Channel 9 announces 2025 Big 22 Player of the Year

Channel 9’s Big 22 Player of the Year goes to Samari Matthews, a defensive back from Hough High School.

He is the first Big 22 Player of the Year out of Hough High. Matthews has helped the Huskies, 10-0, by captaining a defense that has been sensational allowing only 16 points over the last five weeks.

The only goal left is a state championship, and that journey has begun as playoffs begin on Sunday.

Matthews, who will play for the University of Texas, will get the Big 22 Player of the Year trophy, and Hough High will get $10,000 from Channel 9.

Channel 9 sports director will present the trophy and check Nov. 14 at Hough High.

