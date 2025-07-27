$23.9M estate could shatter NC record

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — A huge property near Pinehurst with three residences, water and shooting ranges is on the market for nearly $24 million.

The C Bar 3 Farm south of Highway 24/27 in eastern Moore County covers more than 530 acres and features three architecturally distinct residences, including a 9,700-square-foot estate home with a guest house. In all, there are 11 bedrooms and 21 baths.

Listed by Reed Jackson, managing partner with Ivester Jackson Companies, the property features a resort-style pool, spa and outdoor kitchen, two stocked ponds and a wellness facility, including an “NFL-grade” gym, yoga studio, sauna and sparring mat.

There are also ATV trails, deer blinds and even an art studio.

The property is among the most expensive listings in the state, and the asking price would smash the state record set last fall when a mountain estate sold for nearly $16 million.

