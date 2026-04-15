24-hour bed build to help thousands of children in need

CHARLOTTE — Over 6,500 volunteers from businesses across Charlotte will spend 24 hours straight building beds for children in need.

Hosted by Lowe’s and the nonprofit organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace, the goal of the event is to build 10,000 beds from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday.

According to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, more than 140,000 kids in the United States are currently waiting for a bed.

Volunteers from Charlotte businesses, including Bank of America, Atrium Health, Charlotte Hornets, Tepper Sports and more, will rotate across five shifts, starting at 11 a.m.

Organizers say the beds, along with mattresses, pillows and bedding, will be donated to children in 110 communities in 36 states, including the Charlotte area.

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