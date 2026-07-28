24 Hours of Booty raises over $1.6M for cancer survivorship

CHARLOTTE — More than 900 people participated in the 25th edition of 24 Hours of Booty, Levine Cancer Institute and 24 Foundation’s signature charity event.

The annual cycling and walking event raised more than $1.6 million to support cancer survivorship and patient navigation programs.

Organizers have now raised more than $33 million to help change the course of cancer since 2002.

Held July 24-25, the event brought together more than 85 teams from 22 states and three countries who made their way through Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood.

The funds raised support local cancer beneficiaries, like Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Levine Children’s Hospital.

Donations will be accepted through the end of the year and can be made online here.

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