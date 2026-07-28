24/7 golf simulator targets 12 Charlotte-area sites

CORNELIUS, N.C. — This immersive golf simulator concept is aiming to meet growing demand with 24/7 access.

Another Nine has opened its first location in Cornelius, at 20700 Main St. Twelve total sites are planned across the Charlotte market, says Ethan Grob, co-founder and CEO.

A state-of-the-art Trackman simulator lets players choose from more than 350 courses displayed on a 16-foot screen. Grob says roughly 60% of guests use the simulators to play 18 holes or spend time on the driving range.

Mini-games such as Putt-Putt and capture the flag provide other entertainment options. The company also offers leagues and lessons. Memberships are available for frequent users but not required.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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