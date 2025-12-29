$25,000 reward offered for information in NC murder case

RALEIGH, N.C. — The state of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Brittany Elizabeth Ferguson, 23.

“We must use every tool at our disposal to pursue justice for victims,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I urge North Carolinians who have information about these cases to contact local law enforcement and help us provide closure to victims’ families.”

Ferguson was instantly killed when a large rock was thrown through the windshield of her car while she was driving in Burke County on May 15, 2024.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office or the State Bureau of Investigation.

VIDEO: Police chief seeks to have charges dismissed against him in cold case

Police chief seeks to have charges dismissed against him in cold case

©2025 Cox Media Group