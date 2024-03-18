SouthPark favorite Dogwood to reopen in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Dogwood: A Southern Table is set to return to Charlotte’s restaurant scene as part of a three-phase $24M renovation to The Westin Charlotte in Uptown.

Rare Roots Hospitality, owned by Kim and Jon Dressler, shared plans to bring the SouthPark favorite back on Monday.

Dogwood, formerly located in Ashley Square from 2014 to 2023, is best known for its modern approach to Southern classics.

“When we closed Dogwood, we had every hope that the right opportunity would present itself for us to bring back this beloved concept,” owner Jon Dressler said in a news release. “We are thrilled to bring both Southern cuisine and hospitality to Uptown Charlotte and become a part of The Westin Charlotte’s beautiful revamp.”

Guests can anticipate the return of Dogwood favorites including their signature Duck and Dumplings and Bacon Jam, as well as an assortment of new menu items. Rare Roots Executive Chef Scott Hollingsworth will continue to work with Charlotte area farms to bring the same focus on local, seasonal produce to this new iteration of Dogwood.

Bar Director Brittany Kellum, whose first job behind the bar with Rare Roots Hospitality was at the original Dogwood, will create an entirely new cocktail menu to pair with the refreshed menu and modern, light-filled space.

The new Dogwood location will have a mix of tables and soft seating to accommodate 140 guests plus a 36-seat bar. Construction is expected to begin this summer with a target opening of December 2024.

“The decision to partner with this esteemed culinary team was an easy one,” The Westin Charlotte’s General Manager Geoffrey Cousineau said in a news release. “The expertise and reputation of Rare Roots Hospitality will bring the energy and dedication to craft we’ve been looking for to further solidify The Westin Charlotte as the premier hotel, food and beverage destination for Charlotte visitors and locals. We can’t wait to have Dogwood as part of our offerings.”

