$2.5M adolescent mental health urgent care coming to Charlotte by 2026

CHARLOTTE — Novant Health is investing $2.5 million in partnership with the Katie Blessing Center to develop Charlotte’s most comprehensive adolescent behavioral health urgent care, set to open in early 2026.

The facility aims to provide accessible mental health support for young people facing crises, addressing the needs of nearly 1 in 4 children and adolescents experiencing mental, emotional, or behavioral disorders.

“At Novant Health, we recognize the urgent need for accessible and compassionate mental health support for young people,” said Dr. Sid Fletcher, senior vice president and president of Novant Health’s Charlotte Region.

Michael Estramonte, founder and president of Starmount Healthcare, stated, “Partnering with an organization as prestigious as Novant Health is a game changer for our team, and ultimately for the children of North Carolina.”

The Novant Health at Katie Blessing Center BHUC will welcome children ages 4 and older who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis related to mental health disorders, Autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities with co-occurring conditions, and substance use disorders.

Upon arrival, patients will receive an assessment from a licensed clinician within 30 minutes to determine emergent needs, and the 6-chair unit will provide stabilization, crisis intervention, and referral services.

Before discharge, each patient will receive a personalized plan outlining their next steps, including further therapy, medication, or a connection to a specialist.

The goal is to provide all necessary services within the facility, offering an alternative to hospital emergency departments and addressing the lack of psychiatric care options in North Carolina.

The collaboration between Novant Health and the Katie Blessing Center is expected to significantly improve access to mental health care for adolescents in Charlotte, providing timely interventions and comprehensive support.

