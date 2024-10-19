Local

$25M remake of historic hotel begins

By Charlotte Business Journal

Developers are remaking the Empire Hotel building in Salisbury into 38 residences, 35 boutique hotel rooms and restaurant space.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The developers behind the remake of a historic downtown hotel in Salisbury held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project this week.

Developers Brett Krueger and Josh Barnhardt are leading the $25 million redevelopment of the Empire Hotel building.

The project calls for redeveloping 100,000 square feet at 228 S. Main St. Upon full buildout, the project will include 38 residences, a 35-room boutique hotel and space for “a regional American steakhouse.”

