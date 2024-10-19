$25M remake of historic hotel begins

SALISBURY, N.C. — The developers behind the remake of a historic downtown hotel in Salisbury held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project this week.

Developers Brett Krueger and Josh Barnhardt are leading the $25 million redevelopment of the Empire Hotel building.

The project calls for redeveloping 100,000 square feet at 228 S. Main St. Upon full buildout, the project will include 38 residences, a 35-room boutique hotel and space for “a regional American steakhouse.”

