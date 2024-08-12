Historic Morganton clock being restored by community

MORGANTON, N.C. — Work is underway to restore a historic clock and bring its antique charm back to Morganton.

In the 1920′s, the old McClintock clock was placed at the Morganton First National Bank to help people set their watches and clocks at home.

For more than 100 years, the clock has been a fixture downtown. And as soon as this Christmas, it could be back to working again.

Already, a GoFundMe has raised more than $10,000 in hopes of getting the clock working again.

Some of the pieces of the clock are in bad shape, but Amy Brooks is hopeful she and others can bring back its antique charm. She has a shop called Paradise Glass in Morganton and is working on restoring the four faces that are showing different times.

“I think it’s really nice that it’s not a project that’s being paid for by an outside source, that it’s something that’s being considered by the people to be of the people,” she said.

