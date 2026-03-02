288 flu-related deaths reported in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The total number of flu-related deaths in North Carolina has reached 288, with two deaths reported in the week ending Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ respiratory virus dashboard.

The majority of flu-related deaths were among those aged 65 and older, with 224 deaths in this age group.

The Statesville Record reports the region has moved past the season’s peak, according to Triad infectious disease experts.

