$2M Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A $2 million Powerball ticket was sold in North Carolina on Saturday, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The $3 Power Play ticket was sold at the Murphy Express on East Gannon Avenue in Zebulon.

Lottery officials said the ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. It was then doubled to $2 million when it hit the 2X multiplier.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

Lottery officials said the winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

