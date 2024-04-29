Lovin’ Life Music Fest organizers address weather, safety plans

CHARLOTTE — Organizers will be holding a press conference to address safety plans, as well as weather concerns for the upcoming Lovin’ Life Music Fest.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the festival, which will include performances from musical artists of various genres.

City leaders said this is part of the collaborative effort that is being made to ensure that residents and visitors have a safe, enjoyable experience.

The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

Channel 9 will provide updates as information becomes available.

VIDEO: Fans asked, organizers answered: Lovin’ Life to give free water amid heat concerns

Fans asked, organizers answered: Lovin’ Life to give free water amid heat concerns

©2024 Cox Media Group