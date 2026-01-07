Local

3 arrested after New Year’s street takeover in Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested three people after a street takeover on New Year’s Eve.

New video posted on X shows a gray Infiniti spinning tires and doing donuts at the intersection of East Brooklyn Village Avenue and South Brevard Street in Uptown.

Police said officers showed up at the scene, and the driver left to park at a nearby apartment complex.

CMPD didn’t immediately identify the suspects, but Channel 9 obtained court records with the names of three people charged for street takeovers in connection with the incident: Thomas Alexander Jaimes, Johan Nathaniel Rios-Michaca, and Francisco Ugene Ramos.

Police said that the car was seized, along with fireworks.

