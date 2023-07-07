3 arrested in connection with Matthews bank robbery

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Three suspects were arrested Friday in connection with a bank robbery and police chase in Matthews, authorities said.

At about 11:30 a.m., Matthews police officers were called to the Wells Fargo on Matthews Mint Hill Road on a robbery call.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle near McKee Road and tried to pull them over, but the driver kept going.

Officers pursued them for a few miles to a scene on East John Street near Interstate 485.

Video from Chopper 9 showed officers and police vehicles in the parking lot of Steady Eddy’s Pumphouse restaurant.

Two women were soon apprehended, then a male suspect was arrested in Charlotte.

From left: Juan Rocha Dacosta, Jheiniffer Dos-Reis, Esbeida Diaz Mendez

Juan Rocha Dacosta, 22, of Charlotte, was charged with common law robbery and fleeing to elude arrest.

Esbeida Diaz Mendez, 24, of Charlotte, was charged with resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer.

Jheiniffer Dos-Reis, 23, of Charlotte, was also charged with resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer.

No injuries were reported.

VIDEO: Car stolen from NC dealership found in Matthews, police say

Car stolen from NC dealership found in Matthews, police say





©2023 Cox Media Group