3 charged in high-end car scheme

ftl-crime — Three thieves are accused of stealing luxury cars from across the Southeast, bringing them to Charlotte, changing the vehicle identification numbers, and selling them for below-market value.

The three suspects have been doing this for years, according to the Department of Justice.

Investigators caught Francisco Pena, Jason Spearman, and Jonathan Stitt in Charlotte.

3 charged, accused of stealing luxury cars across Southeast From left: Jason Spearman, Fransisco Pena, Jonathan Stitt

They are accused of conspiring with each other to steal multiple luxury cars, including a 2021 Dodge Charger Redeye that belonged to 72-year-old Ioanni Kalivas.

“It really tore me up,” Kalivas told Channel 9. “You know, my wife died. I’m by myself and my dog. And I saved up to get this -- to get the Charger and it was part of my family.”

He said the Charger was stolen in 2021 out of his driveway in Maryland. Bobo, his dog, alerted him to the thieves but it was too late.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department got a hit on the Charger on Sugar Creek Road last year. It was repainted red, and had a South Carolina plate and a fake VIN.

“This is really shocking,” Kalivas said. “It just blew my mind. I can’t -- it’s unbelievable.”

The FBI and CMPD said it was one of many cars the trio conspired to steal over four years.

“I’m so glad that they’re doing this federally, charging them federally, Kalivas said.

If convicted, the suspects face up to 35 years in prison.

