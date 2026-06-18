3 Charlotte office buildings selling for half of 2020 price

CHARLOTTE — Onward Investors closed June 16 on its second Charlotte office acquisition this month.

The investment firm, based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, bought Three Coliseum at 2550 W. Tyvola Road, Five Coliseum at 2810 Coliseum Centre Drive and Six Coliseum at 2815 Coliseum Centre Drive for $51 million, Ryan Clutter, senior managing director of capital markets at JLL, told CBJ on June 17. Onward acquired the office buildings from California-based Praelium Commercial Real Estate and Charlotte-based South Street Partners.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

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