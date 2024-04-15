Home kitchen catches fire, displaces resident and pet in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A fire burned in a home in southwest Charlotte on Saturday morning, and the person who lived there can’t go back.

Charlotte Fire Department firefighters saw smoke coming from the house on Echodale Drive around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

They fought the fire and controlled it in 10 minutes. No one was injured, but the person and their pet were displaced.

CFD investigators found that the fire accidentally started in the kitchen. It damaged $42,000 of the house.

