Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office to reopen Detention Center North amid overcrowding crisis

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office plans to reopen Detention Center North in early August as overcrowding at the county’s main jail reaches what officials call unprecedented levels.

An exact reopening date has not been finalized as operational plans are still being developed.

According to the sheriff’s office, the population inside Detention Center Central climbed to 2,084 residents as of May 18, a number that continues to rise.

On Sunday alone, deputies arrested 74 people, while only 40 residents were released the next day.

Because of limited space, 288 residents are currently being housed in overflow areas using temporary stack‑a‑bunk sleeping setups.

Another 60 residents who have already been sentenced to state prison remain at the jail awaiting transfer, with some waiting nearly three months.

Sheriff Garry McFadden said reopening Detention Center North is necessary to maintain safety for staff, residents, and the community.

“As we move into the summer months, when crime tends to increase, reopening Detention Center North is a necessary step to help manage the overcrowding while we continue working through these ongoing challenges,” McFadden said.

Once the facility reopens, some residents currently housed at Central will be transferred to the North facility.

To staff the reopened jail, MCSO is launching an aggressive hiring effort, aiming to bring on up to 50 detention officers immediately. Incentives include:

$7,500 sign‑on bonus

Starting salary: $68,086.20

Night shift pay: +$2/hour (approx. $72,575 annually)

Potential hiring within 30 days, pending required documentation

Officials say reopening Detention Center North will not impact community engagement programs, including the ESCAPE Summer Camp.

Those interested in applying can do so through the MCSO mobile app or online.

©2026 Cox Media Group