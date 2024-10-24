3 hurt in north Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Three people have been hurt following a crash in north Charlotte Thursday morning, according to MEDIC.

The collision occurred just after midnight on Ridge Road near Interstate 485.

MEDIC said two of those people were taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.

The third person was taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.









