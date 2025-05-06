CMPD investigating overnight shooting on Rozzelles Ferry Road

CHARLOTTE — We’re asking police for information on a suspect after one person was shot outside of a restaurant in west Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at West End Tavern on Rozzelles Ferry Road, MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9. One victim was found and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

Channel 9 went to the scene and saw the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department block off the business with crime scene tape.

CMPD hasn’t released any information about the suspected shooter or what led up to the violence. We’ll update this article when more details are available.

(VIDEO: Waxhaw woman found dead in South Carolina, suspect in custody)