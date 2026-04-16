3 hurt in southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Three people were hurt in a shooting on Wednesday night off Forest Point Boulevard near Nations Ford Road in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC said.
Two people had life-threatening injuries, and one had serious injuries, paramedics confirmed.
MEDIC said there were three injuries, two of which were gunshot wounds.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
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