3 injured after NC medical helicopter crashes

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — A Novant Airlink helicopter crashed near the Pender County line on Sidbury Road Monday evening, according to WWAY.

A spokesman for Novant Health said three team members were on board the helicopter at the time of the crash.

They are being transported to the hospital for evaluation.

There were no patients on the helicopter when the incident occurred, according to WWAY.

No additional details have been made available.

