3 injured, road closed after crash in Myers Park

CHARLOTTE — Traffic is flowing again after an early morning crash Saturday just inside the border of the Myers Park neighborhood in Charlotte.

Officials tell us that they were called out to a crash on Runnymede Lane around 5:30 a.m.

MEDIC says that three people were taken to the hospital from that crash: One with minor injuries and two others with serious and life-threatening injuries.

CMPD sent an alert shortly after the crash stating that the road was shut down between Michael Baker Place and Barclay Downs Drive.

So far, there is no word on what led to this crash or any update on those who were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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