3 inmates found unresponsive in holding cell area, Mecklenburg County sheriff says

CHARLOTTE — Three inmates at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center were treated after they were found unresponsive inside the holding cell area of the courthouse, the sheriff stated in a news release.

After the discovery, deputies notified MEDIC, the Charlotte Fire Department, and the detention center healthcare service provider, Wellpath, who responded to the courthouse.

The three inmates were treated on the scene and were responsive when they were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center for further treatment and evaluation.

“I am proud of my staff and our first responder partners’ exemplary handling of this incident,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden in the news release. “MCSO staff is dedicated to consistent training, enabling them to respond effectively to any given situation, as they demonstrated today. We will continue to remain committed to ensuring the safety and care of all residents within the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.”

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office did not release the names due to safety and privacy reasons.

There is an investigation into what happened.

