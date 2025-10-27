3 juveniles arrested for robbery at Belmont Town Center

BELMONT, N.C. — Three juvenile males were involved in an armed robbery at the Belmont Town Center Complex on Thursday, around 7:00 p.m.

Belmont police said that the suspects approached a citizen in the parking lot, displayed firearms, and took property from the victim before fleeing the scene on foot. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The Belmont Police Department responded to the report of the robbery and launched an investigation. All three suspects were identified and taken into custody, officials said.

The suspects, aged 13, 15, and 17, have been charged in connection with the robbery.

WATCH: Good Samaritan helps save officer from knife attack at Cookout

Good Samaritan helps save officer from knife attack at Cookout

©2025 Cox Media Group