‘Courage’: Teens’ quick thinking saves driver from burning car

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two high schoolers are being praised for warning a woman that her car was on fire, the Union County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Flames shot up from a car on Unionville Indian Trail Road.

The incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. on April 30.

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The Porter Ridge High School students, 10th-grader Mandi Tarr and 12th-grader Joella Meadows, pulled up next to the driver’s car near Secrest Short Road and warned that flames were coming from under the car.

The driver pulled over and got out right before the flames spread.

The sheriff’s office plans to give the girls a good Samaritan award.

“I am incredibly proud of these two young ladies who showed true care for a person in need,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey in a news release. “It is because of them this event didn’t end in a more tragic way. Their quick actions, compassion, and courage made all the difference in a moment that truly mattered.”

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