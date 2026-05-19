Historic Excelsior Club to be demolished, rebuilt

CHARLOTTE — A developer has filed a rezoning petition to revive the historic Excelsior Club in west Charlotte.

Kennedy Properties & Development and Crosland Southeast proposed demolishing the original structure and building a near-replica on Beatties Ford Road.

The nightclub was built in 1932. It became the Excelsior Club in 1944 and closed in 2016.

The project includes a restaurant, meeting rooms, and museum space.

The new Excelsior Club will open in early 2028, our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

The plan is supported by $3 million in public funding.

The next step is a public hearing, which hasn’t been set yet.

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