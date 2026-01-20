3 kids, 1 adult arrested in connection with car break-ins

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police are investigating multiple overnight car break-ins. Police said officers responded to an attempted car break-in on Virginia Avenue just before 9 p.m. Monday. They said before officers arrived; four suspects were startled and left the scene.

About 2 miles away, officers spotted a vehicle on Zender Lane near Waxhaw Highway. Police said the four people inside matched the description of the suspects. Police said they were positively identified in multiple breaking-and-entering incidents using footage obtained from residential security cameras. Police said they also located two firearms, ski masks, gloves and a THC vape pen inside the vehicle.

Three suspects were juveniles, and their names were not released. Jesus Herrera, 18, was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy in connection to the attempted vehicle break-in and damage, single possession, carrying concealed gun.

Jesus Herrera

Police ask that anyone who lives in the area and believes their vehicle may have been broken into overnight is encouraged to report it to Monroe Police by calling the non-emergency 911 line at 704-289-1591.

