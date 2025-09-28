3 killed, 8 injured in Southport pub shooting

SOUTHPORT, N.C. — Three people were killed and at least eight others were injured in a shooting at the American Fish Company in Southport on Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. when a single occupant on a boat traveling the Cape Fear River paused at the American Fish Company and opened fire on patrons.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene on a boat heading towards Oak Island via the Intracoastal Waterway.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard detained a suspect matching the shooter’s description at a public boat ramp in Oak Island.

The suspect is currently being held by the Oak Island Police Department and will be transferred to the Southport Police Department for further questioning, with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation, according to investigators.

Authorities said there is no further credible threat to the public, and security has been increased in the area to ensure safety.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said. Updates regarding the suspect’s identity and potential charges will be provided by the City of Southport.

Residents were advised to follow updates from the City of Southport on their official Facebook page for the latest information regarding this incident.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

