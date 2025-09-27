Two killed, multiple injured in shootings across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Six people were shot in Charlotte Saturday morning.

Two victims died across three separate scenes.

The most recent murder occurred around around 4 a.m. at a club in the 5000 block of Independence. Three victims were shot there. Two self-transported to the hospital.

31-year-old Shawn Davis was taken by MEDIC and died on the scene.

The first murder occurred at 2 a.m. in an apartment complex in the 8800 block of Hollow Creek Circle. Bullets shredded some cars in the parking lot.

Police said 31-year-old Brenton Samuels died at the hospital. The other victim is at the hospital, but is expected to recover.

Those shots were fired just outside of an apartment occupied by a woman and her 80-year-old mother, Patricia Buckley.

“It seems like everyone got a gun somewhere,” Buckley said. “It scares you, honey. When I can hear it loud and clear, those shots were strong, very strong.”

The Buckleys said they have had enough and intend to move from the complex.

While police have identified the victims, they said they need help figuring out who the suspects are in both cases. If you have any information, they ask that you give them a call.

WATCH: Man charged in Uptown shooting; friend claims self-defense

Man charged in Uptown shooting; friend claims self-defense

©2025 Cox Media Group