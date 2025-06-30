3 killed in Chester County crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three people are dead after a head-on collision Friday night on Highway 49 in Chester County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Police responded to the two-car crash around 8:25 p.m.

Officials said a northbound 2003 Honda Civic and a 2025 Toyota collided head-on.

Highway Patrol said the driver of the Honda and the passenger of the Toyota were killed at the scene of the accident.

The other driver was taken to a hospital in Spartanburg where they later died from their injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, troopers said.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

