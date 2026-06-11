Family says late father’s shirts were destroyed instead of shipped

MORGANTON, N.C. — Not a day goes by pilot Tim Campbell doesn’t think about his father, a war veteran, family man, and partial to a certain kind of shirt.

“He loved the flannels,” Campbell said. “He loved the plaid, being a Scotch-Irishman.”

Campbell lives near Boston. He found a Morganton company — Project Repat — that would turn those shirts into a quilt. So he shipped them, but says they never made it there.

Project Repat says it was testing a shipping option at the time, one that used a combination of both FedEx and USPS. Campbell says the package had both FedEx and USPS labels. He now thinks the confusion did him in, that USPS flagged the package for fraud.

Action 9 found similar cases online.

Project Repat says they don’t use that shipping method anymore and that they’ve tried to work with USPS to release confiscated packages, but that it’s ultimately up to the carrier.

Unfortunately, the Postal Service told Channel 9’s sister station in Boston too much time had passed to figure out where the package was.

Campbell says a USPS employee eventually reached out in person to apologize and tell him his father’s shirts were destroyed.

“The fact that somebody called and said, ‘Listen, I am truly sorry.’ And the fact that he told me that he wanted to be the one to hand deliver them to me said and spoke volumes,” he said.

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke says no matter what carrier you use:

Be clear with the labels.

If something goes wrong, act fast: reach out to both the recipient ‘and’ the carrier right away.

Make sure you have any tracking numbers or receipts.

If no one can find it, there’s not much you can do. So be careful what you ship.

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