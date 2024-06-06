Police: 4 suspects tied to dozens of car break-ins arrested after leading chase

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police arrested four people tied to a spree of car break-ins, stolen cars, and stolen guns, they said Thursday.

The Mooresville Police Department said just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday, they were called to the Legacy Village subdivision for suspects breaking into cars.

When they arrived, police found four suspects driving away in a stolen 2018 Audi. Officers chased them until the car was unable to keep going, and they said that’s when all four suspects inside ran into the woods off West Wilson Avenue near Hillside Drive.

Mooresville police started searching the area and found three of the four suspects driving away from the Bradford Glenn subdivision in a stolen 2021 Kia.

Officers chased the suspects until their speeding car crashed while trying to get onto Interstate 77 South at Highway 21, police said. All three suspects got out of the car and ran but were quickly caught by police.

The three suspects in the Kia were hurt in the crash and were taken to the hospital, police said. The fourth suspect, who was still in the woods near West Wilson Avenue and Hillside Drive, was arrested a short time later.

Their identities and charges have not yet been released.

A Mooresville police officer injured their head while arresting one of the suspects, who was resisting, police said. The officer was treated at the hospital and was released.

Police said they’re still investigating the crime spree but said the suspects are connected to more than 30 car break-ins, the possession of three stolen cars, and the theft of guns, all of which officers were able to seize.

