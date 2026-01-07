3 more NC children contract measles after South Carolina trip

RALEIGH — Three more North Carolina children have contracted measles after visiting South Carolina.

The North Carolina Health Department reported a Buncombe County family went to Spartanburg County. The children are siblings.

On Tuesday, South Carolina reported 214 cases.

There have been two cases in North Carolina with the latest one reported on New Year’s Eve in Polk County.

The first measles case of 2025 in North Carolina involved an international traveler in June.

Health leaders recommend that all unvaccinated people one year old and older get vaccinated.

VIDEO: Health department on alert after recent measles outbreak in SC

