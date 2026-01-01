Measles case confirmed in NC, linked to SC outbreak

POLK COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina health officials have confirmed a measles case in an unvaccinated child in Polk County, believed to be connected to an ongoing outbreak in Upstate South Carolina.

The child developed symptoms before Christmas, has since recovered, and had visited locations in Spartanburg County tied to the outbreak.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is working with Polk County health officials to identify and notify people who may have been exposed between Dec. 18 and Dec. 26, including at Polk Central Elementary and Mercy Urgent Care Foothills.

People who may have been exposed are being contacted to determine their immunity status and advised on next steps.

Health officials strongly recommend that unvaccinated individuals receive the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine and monitor for symptoms, which can appear up to 21 days after exposure.

This is the second measles case reported in North Carolina this year and the first linked to the South Carolina outbreak.

VIDEO: Health department on alert after recent measles outbreak in SC

