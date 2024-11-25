3 potential sources led to ’massive blast’ at Weddington home, fire marshal says

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — The Union County Fire Marshal’s Office says the ignition behind a massive house explosion last weekend in Weddington may have come from three different potential sources.

The fire marshal’s office released on update on Monday after a home exploded last Sunday on Steeplechase Circle.

Authorities said a “fuel-air explosion” that started in the garage created the “massive blast” that leveled the home.

“Three potential sources of ignition have been identified, but the exact cause remains undetermined,” the fire marshal’s office said in a statement on Monday.

Investigators didn’t reveal what those three potential sources were. No other details about the fuel source were provided either.

According to the fire marshal’s office, an elderly man was discharged from the hospital after being hurt in the explosion.

The fire marshal’s office gave a reminder to “regularly inspect and maintain equipment and appliances according to user manuals, particularly in areas like garages where flammable materials are often stored.”

