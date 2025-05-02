PGA Championship returns to Quail Hollow with new look

CHARLOTTE — Five years after the PGA of America selected Quail Hollow Club as the home course for the 2025 PGA Championship, organizers are putting the finishing touches on the temporary small town that now sprawls across the course, suitable for hosting 200,000 or so guests.

On April 28, Eric Nuxol, championship operations manager at the PGA of America, the sanctioning body that owns and runs the tournament, pronounced the immaculate fairways ready for action — with the chalets, grandstands, group tents and assorted other structures that will house fans and organizers running close behind.

Crews numbering as many as 200 to 300 people per day have been working on preparation in the latter stages, Nuxol said. Fans can get a sneak peek of the set-up May 9 through May 11, when Quail Hollow opens the course’s newly built, 60,000-square-foot merchandise shop. The shop sits between the No. 1 and No. 9 fairways.

The tournament, one of professional golf’s four major championships, begins May 12 with three days of practice rounds, followed by four days of competition, May 15 through May 18.

