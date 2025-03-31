CHARLOTTE — Three people were shot during a street takeover in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9.

It happened on West Sugar Creek near Mallard Creek Road around 4:30 a.m., the report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Channel 9′s Eli Brand could still see tire marks in the Derita neighborhood parking lot Monday.

A witness told Channel 9 dozens of shots were fired into a crowd of people gathered at the intersection.

Video posted on the Instagram page ‘Charlitt’ showed some of those moments. In the footage, you can hear several gunshots and a car revving its engine.

Other angles captured more shots and the chaos of people scrambling to get away as bullets flew.

3 shot during street takeover in northeast Charlotte, report says (Image courtesy of Instagram account ‘Charlitt’)

“About 25-30 shots were fired off at some point in the midst of everything that was going on,” said Terrance Adams, a local business owner.

Adams said he saw one woman get shot: “I’m praying and hoping that she is OK. That’s the main thing.”

CMPD’s report said three people were hit by gunfire during the incident: an 18-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, and a 21-year-old man.

Police investigated the shootings for hours on Sunday morning, marking bullet casings that numbered into the dozens.

When Channel 9 returned to the parking lot on Monday, evidence still remained: tire marks on the pavement, a bullet hole through the window of a business, and a spent bullet casing still sitting on the parking lot.

Brand called CMPD to let them know the casing was there and they sent an officer to come collect it.

“This thing is getting out of hand,” Adams said. “If they’re out here to have a good time, why shoot? Why do bullets have to be fired? Why did somebody innocent have to get shot?”

Adams added, “Business owners say this has been a problem much longer than just on Sunday and they’re looking for answers.”

