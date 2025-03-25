Deputies investigate shooting at birthday party in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in the town of Hoffman. The sheriff’s office said a gunshot victim called 911 Saturday as he was traveling to the hospital in a privately owned vehicle.

They said an ambulance responded to Highway 5, and paramedics took the victim to a hospital to be treated.

The sheriff’s office said investigators have a person of interest in the case, and they are working to identify him. They said the shooting stemmed from an argument during an adult birthday party off Garry Street in Hoffman.

The shooting victim was released from the hospital.

