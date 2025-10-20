3-year-old boy hit by bullet into east Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a young boy hurt over the weekend in east Charlotte.

The shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m. at an apartment on Sloping Oaks Road, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9.

The police report says that a suspect shot into the apartment, and several people were inside at the time. Police said a 3-year-old boy was hurt in the shooting.

MEDIC said the boy had life-threatening injuries, but his current condition wasn’t available.

Police didn’t say if a suspect has been identified.

We’re working on getting more information about this case. Check back for updates.

(VIDEO: CMPD identifies woman killed in SouthPark apartment parking garage)

CMPD identifies woman killed in SouthPark apartment parking garage

©2025 Cox Media Group