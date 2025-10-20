Man arrested after shooting outside north Charlotte grocery store

CHARLOTTE — Police say a 44-year-old man is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a deadly shooting near a north Charlotte grocery store over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Saturday outside of a Food Lion on N. Graham Street, Channel 9 previously reported.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts spoke with a person who was familiar with the victim, who was described as being unhoused and in a wheelchair.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the victim as 68-year-old James Randall Martindale.

On Monday, CMPD said 44-year-old Joshua Jontay Hasty was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon.

We’re working on getting more details on what led to the shooting and the charges. Check back for updates.

