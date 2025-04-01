30-year veteran retires from Monroe Fire Department

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Fire Department announced the retirement of Deputy Chief of Operations Greg Collins, effective May 1, after 30 years of service.

Collins began his career with the Monroe Fire Department in 1995 as a Public Safety Officer and rose through the ranks to become Deputy Chief of Operations in 2021.

“Greg Collins has been a cornerstone of the Monroe Fire Department for many years,” said City Manager Mark Watson.

Throughout his career, Collins played vital roles in advancing the department through leadership and the development of personnel.

He was instrumental in the modernization of the fire apparatus fleet and the planning and opening of Fire Station 6, which improved response times in the upper northwest portion of the city.

Under his leadership, the city’s Fire Insurance Rating was lowered to an ISO Class 1. Collins also guided the city through major events, including hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He holds an Associate’s Degree in Fire Protection Technology and a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire and Emergency Services Administration, among other certifications.

Collins expressed gratitude for his career, emphasizing the growth and success of others as the most rewarding aspect of his work.

VIDEO: ‘Why would I do anything else?’ BBB head retires after 20+ years

‘Why would I do anything else?’ BBB head retires after 20+ years





©2025 Cox Media Group