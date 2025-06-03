Family pleads for answers after 17-year-old girl killed in north Charlotte drive-by shooting

CHARLOTTE — A grieving family is desperate for answers after their 17-year-old daughter was killed in a drive-by shooting over the weekend at the intersection of North Graham Street and Craighead Road in north Charlotte.

[PAST COVERAGE: Counselors available at school after Monroe High student killed in Charlotte]

Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz spoke with the girl’s family after they met with detectives at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Navaeh’s parents told Goetz on Tuesday that she was dropping keys off to a friend and was not the target of the violence

“She was a great student, my best friend, perfect daughter, beautiful,” said Jamie Cureton, Navaeh’s mother. “Nobody should be going through the pain that we’re going through with losing our baby the way it happened.”

Navaeh was a junior at Monroe High School with dreams of becoming a nurse.

“I’m never going to be at peace with it,” said Cureton. “Whoever this is, you’ve shattered a beautiful person’s dreams, all the hopes, the light of my life.”

“I would just like to know why, why and why,” said the teen’s father, Tyrone Carter.

The family and police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives.

“Nevaeh was a beautiful soul,” her mother said. “She’s always been my angel. She was my right hand, my best friend, the perfect child.”

Their support group is robust, and they want their messages to be heard.

“This is a child’s life who’s been shattered due to gun violence, and Navaeh didn’t deserve this,” her mother said. “I just pray God that y’all find in your heart to come forward.”

“You know, there cannot be babies out here getting killed like animals,” her father said.

