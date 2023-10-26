30 years ago, the NFL named the Carolina Panthers as the 29th team in the league

CHARLOTTE — It was 30 years ago Thursday that the National Football League told Jerry Richardson he had just been awarded the 29th team in the NFL.

The Carolina Panthers haven’t played 30 seasons yet, but it’s officially been three decades since Richardson’s work to bring the NFL to Charlotte paid off.

Richardson, who passed away earlier this year, assembled a group of investors and managers to pitch the Carolinas to the NFL as an expansion target. The group filed an application for the expansion spot in 1991, and it was on Oct. 26, 1993, that NFL officials said the Panthers would be the newest member of the league.

The Panthers played their first season in 1995 with quarterback Frank Reich under center. Reich is now in his first season as head coach of the Panthers.

Since its first season through this week, the team has racked up a record of 209 wins, 223 losses, and one tie, including playoff games.

Speaking of playoffs, the Panthers are still searching for their first Super Bowl championship, but they’ve made the playoffs eight times. The Panthers have been to the Super Bowl twice: a 2003 loss to the New England Patriots, and 2015′s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Kicker John Kasay will probably sit at the top of the team’s all-time scoring list for a while. Kasay spent 15 years with the Panthers, racking up 1,482 total points between his field goals and extra-point attempts.

Wide receiver Steve Smith is the team’s highest scorer who wasn’t a kicker, and he earned 454 points over his career with the Panthers.

Cam Newton is the team’s passing leader overall, with 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns.

Smith accumulated a total of 12,197 yards receiving, with 67 touchdowns.

Jonathan Stewart is the team’s overall rushing leader with 7,318 yards and 51 touchdowns.

On defense, Julius Peppers is the team’s reigning sack champion, with 97 sacks over his career.

Chris Gamble holds the team’s interception record, with 27.

